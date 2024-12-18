Throwback: Did Princess Diana Hate Celebrating Christmas With The Windsors? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Princess Diana is one of the most prominent figures in the history of the British Royal family. Due to her controversial relationship with the Prince of Wales and the late monarch, she often received the spotlight on herself.

With the festivities approaching, a report resurfaced on the internet stating that the late Princess Diana hated celebrating the holiday season with the Windsors. For the past many years, the members of the royal family have gotten together at the Sandringham estate and hosted the Christmas celebrations.

It wasn’t different for the mother of two, either, but because of the complex dynamics of her bonds with the other family members, she chose to stay away.

Apart from the difficult bonds with her in-laws, the former Spencer also had a hard time enjoying the season, as it reminded her of her mother’s separation from herself. The late princess’ parents had been divorced, and the custody of Diana and her siblings went to her father.

Due to the courts being closed for Christmas, the late princess’ mother could not fight for custody, nor could she meet her kids on the festive day.

In her book Diana: The Last Word, Simone Simmons revealed that “Christmas was always the worst of times for Diana.” The excerpt continued, “The season reminded her of her mother’s departure.”

Presenting Diana’s mother’s point of view on the separation part, Sally Bedell Smith, in her literary piece, Diana in Search of herself, wrote, “He refused to let [Diana and Charles] return to me and applied to the court for their permanent return to Norfolk, and this was granted.”

It continued to state, “The courts were closed for Christmas, and I could do nothing... I was devastated.”

In one of the interviews with the media portal, the former Princess of Wales opened up about her Christmas celebrations in Sandringham alongside her brother and father. She revealed, “We were always shunted over to Sandringham for holidays.”

Diana added, “Used to go and see Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the film. We hated it so much. I hated going over there. The atmosphere was always very strange when we went there, and I used to kick and fight anyone who tried to make us go over there, and Daddy was most insistent because it was rude.”

Princess Diana eventually got married to then-prince Charles, and the ex-couple shared two boys, Prince William and Prince Harry. The late princess would attend the Christmas celebrations with her family in the later stages of her life but never completely enjoyed it.

The iconic personality passed away in August 1997 after suffering injuries from a car crash in Paris.

