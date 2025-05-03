Prince Harry Claims King Charles ‘Won’t Talk to Him’ Over Security Issue; What He Wants Amid Father’s Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry says his ongoing security dispute with the British government—one that reportedly involved King Charles III—has driven a wedge between him and his father. In an emotional interview aired shortly after he lost a legal appeal to reinstate his publicly funded police protection, Harry revealed that the fallout has left them not speaking. Despite the tension, he expressed a strong desire to reconcile, particularly as the King battles cancer.

Advertisement

In an interview with the BBC, Prince Harry stated plainly: “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff.” The comment came just hours after a court ruled against his appeal to regain publicly funded protection in the UK.

Harry claimed that the dispute over security—triggered by his 2020 departure from royal duties—was at the center of the communication breakdown with King Charles III. He added, “I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore.” Reflecting on his father's health, he said, “I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

The rift intensified in 2020 when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, relocated to the US and their security privileges were revoked by a government committee. According to Harry, that decision—allegedly made under the influence of palace officials—placed his family at risk. “What I’m struggling to forgive... is the decision that was made in 2020 that affects my every single day, and that is knowingly putting me and my family in harm’s way,” he said.

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace supported the court's decision in a statement, indicating no immediate intention of revisiting the issue. Harry, however, believes the matter can still be resolved, suggesting that King Charles could “step out of the way” and let experts decide on security matters. His lawyer, Shaheed Fatima KC, argued in court that Harry’s “life is at stake.”

According to the prince, the Palace’s approach—alongside that of the UK Home Office—has undermined not only his trust but also his ability to safely visit the country. The Home Office maintains there’s “no basis for publicly funded security support for the duke and duchess within Great Britain.”

Despite losing the legal battle, Harry remains hopeful for reconciliation and insists his concern is about ensuring safety—not only for himself but also for his family. He’s called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to initiate a review of the process, appealing to both the government and his family.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Give Up UK Security? Verdict Out in State-Funded Protection Appeal