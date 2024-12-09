Prince William Flaunts Facial Hair While Serving Food To Homeless This Holiday Season

Prince William has a new surprise for everyone this holiday season. The royal family member was seen serving the homeless while sporting a fresh new look.

In a post on social media, the Prince of Wales was seen working hand-in-hand with a charity trust. In a video clip shared on Instagram, Prince William was noticed to have a denser beard compared to his previous outings.

The royal served food to the homeless during his visit to The Passage charity organization in London. According to reports, he was present for the service on December 5, 2024.

While lending a helping hand to the volunteers at the charity, the Prince of Wales wore a white apron over a blue sweater, accompanied by a bright and wide smile.

In the social media clip, he was also seen spending time with everyone present at the service. He shared conversations, brought smiles to people's faces, and created a cheerful atmosphere.

The royal family member was even seen giving hugs to the volunteers while collaborating with them on their plans.

In addition to serving food to the homeless, the video shared on social media showed him entering the kitchen, where he appeared to assist the chefs during the cooking process.

Prince William even wished the head chef of The Passage, Claudette Hawkins a happy birthday while also posing for photos.

The caption of this post read, “A sincere thank you to all the @passagecharity volunteers working tirelessly to support those experiencing homelessness, especially during the festive season.”

The royal Instagram account then even mentioned that the acts of serving “Christmas lunches” to those in need, give people hope along with a “sense of community.”

Prince Wiliam has donned this new look throughout the summer since the time he was seen honoring Team Great Britain at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

