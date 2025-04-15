Priyanka Chopra Confirms Next Role After Krrish 4 With Hrithik Roshan; To Reunite With Baywatch Co-Star Zac Efron for Comedy Film

Priyanka Chopra has officially joined the cast of an upcoming comedy produced by Amazon MGM Studios. While Zac Efron’s involvement was revealed earlier in February, Priyanka’s confirmation adds even more star power to the already stacked lineup, which includes Will Ferrell, Michael Peña, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, and Billy Eichner. The project will be written and directed by Nicholas Stoller, known for hits like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.

Previously titled Judgement Day, the film centers around a freshly released ex-con who takes a television courtroom judge hostage. Efron is set to play the convict, while Ferrell steps into the role of the judge. Details about Priyanka’s character are still under wraps, but her presence in the film promises a compelling twist to the offbeat storyline.

This marks the second time Chopra and Efron will share the screen after their 2017 action-comedy Baywatch. With such a vibrant cast and Stoller’s signature comedic style behind the scenes, the movie is already shaping up to be a wild ride. Fans can expect a mix of chaos, charm, and plenty of surprises in this reunion film.

