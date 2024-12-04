Ralph Fiennes Agrees Over THIS Actor Playing Voldemort In Harry Potter HBO Series

Voldemort was one of the best villains we have ever come across in the history of fantasy movies. Meanwhile, the actor who portrayed the ruthless wizard in the Harry Potter series, Ralph Fieness, has agreed to a suggestion of another big name in the Hollywood industry, to play Voldemort in the HBO TV series.

Recently while making an appearance in an interview for Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the actor from The Grand Budapest Hotel named the Academy Award winner, Cillian Murphy as the actor who could play the villainous character in the television adaptation of the J.K. Rowling books.

Looking at a suggestion during the interview that gave him a view of the 28 Days Later actor, Ralph Fiennes stated, “Cillian is a fantastic actor.”

The No Time to Die actor then added, “That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah.”

Ralph Fiennes was first seen in the cloak of the dark lord, Voldemort in the 2005 entry of the wizarding movies, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

While stunning everyone in the fourth installment, The Maid in Manhattan actor then reprised his role again in the 2007 film Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Fiennes then played a crucial role in 2009’s Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and later in both the entries of the finale, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Besides being a big name in the Harry Potter film series, Ralph Fieness has also been a part of the James Bond film franchise playing the role of M, alongside Daniel Craig.

The actor even played the role of the Greek god of the underworld, Hades in both the entries of Sam Worthington starring Titans series, Clash of the Titans and Wrath of the Titans.

Talking about the Harry Potter TV series it is set to hit HBO in 2026.

Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod are on board as the TV series writer and director, respectively.

