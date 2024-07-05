Jack Antonoff Reflects On 'Wild' Success Working With Taylor Swift And Sabrina Carpenter, Calls Them 'The Best'

On July 4th, Jack Antonoff, the lead singer of The Bleachers and a famous music producer, marked his recent successes on the music charts. He appeared on the Today show with his bandmates to present their new album named after themselves. They have worked on well-loved songs like Modern Girl, Tiny Moves, and Rollercoaster.

Antonoff reflects on chart-topping success with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter

During the interview, Antonoff was really excited about teaming up with pop stars Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter recently. He said working with them was wild, praising their talent and calling them the best in the business. Antonoff helped produce Taylor Swift's well-loved album The Tortured Poets Department and Sabrina Carpenter's hit song Please Please Please.

Reflecting on the success of The Tortured Poets Department, Antonoff expressed astonishment at the album's reception, which included breaking records on platforms like Spotify for the most pre-saved album. Since its release on April 19, Taylor Swift's album has dominated the Billboard 200 chart for 10 consecutive weeks and topped the charts in the UK for seven weeks.

Antonoff talked about Sabrina Carpenter achieving her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard charts with Please Please Please, a song he produced. He was very happy about her success and pointed out how much people liked her song. This achievement is a big deal in Carpenter's career, especially because she's just 25 years old.

Antonoff, known for his creative prowess and distinctive sound, also offered insights into his creative process during the interview. He revealed that he works out of Manhattan's Electric Lady studio, where the creative and personal environment serves as his source of inspiration. The studio, which is situated on a rooftop that resembles a tiny apartment, is where Antonoff and his collaborators dedicate their lives to creating music that has a profound emotional impact on listeners.

When discussing how he writes songs, Antonoff highlighted the need to be real and evoke strong feelings. He pointed out that the best songs usually come from personal challenges and real-life events, not just surface-level subjects. This belief shows how committed he is to creating music that deeply touches listeners.

Despite the celebrations of Independence Day, Antonoff humorously shared his plans for the evening, revealing his unwavering commitment to his craft. "Tonight? I’m going to the studio. That’s where I got to be."

Antonoff credits Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter collaborations for career milestones

Antonoff was grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with incredible musicians like Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter as the discussion wrapped up. Their teamwork not only led to top-charting hits but also solidified Antonoff's reputation as one of the music industry's most influential producers.

