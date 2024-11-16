Schitt’s Creek Star Dustin Milligan Reveals His Relationship Status; Calls THIS Actress His Wife

Schitt’s Creek star Dustin Milligan has given out a major update about his relationship status. In conversation with Gayle King, the actor called Amanda Crew to be his wife.

Ahead of the promotions of his new movie Frosty, Milligan met with the TV host on the CBS Mornings Show and revealed that his wife and daughter had watched the film and are in awe of the storyline and the cast and crew.

As the interview progressed, King went on to ask, “I read that your wife watched it twice; your daughter, who is [8 years old], watched it. What was the family review?”

In response, the actor revealed, “We got a screener before it was finished so we could sort of see it and then we actually got to—we had a family and friends screening as well and both times, yeah, there’s a part towards the end and I won’t spoil it, but where my wife cries.”

The Canadian native went on to flaunt his gold ring, and the fans noticed that a similar band was put on her finger by Crew as well. In March, the couple shared pictures of each other and together on their Instagram account. One of the pictures showcased Milligan lying in his bathtub, and the ring was visible at the time as well.

Another picture from the carousel had the actor putting both his hands on his face, and there too, the ring was shown off. Along with the pictures, Crew put up a caption that read, “My artist’s heart broke somewhere during the pandemic.”

She further wrote, “I’ve been scared to pick my camera up for years. She used to bring me creative escape, but then it stopped. I still don’t know what created the block. Maybe I don’t need to know.”

As for their relationship, Milligan and Crew met on the sets of Repeaters, which was released in 2010, and began going out together soon after. While the duo has kept their relationship extremely private, they often put up each other’s appreciation posts on social media platforms.

While it is not known when exactly the pair got married, they have been living a happy and full life.

