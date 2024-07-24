San Diego Comic-Con 2024: Most Anticipated Trailers From The Event

Comic-Con 2024 returns to San Diego after the rocky times of last year due to the Hollywood strike. This time around, the buzz around new trailers dropping during the con remains intact and has everyone making guesses about what is to come now. One of the biggest gatherings for pop culture readers has big surprises for new releases, here is what to expect:

Most anticipated trailers from Comic Con

The first look at the teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dropped nearly two months ago, and fans think the schedule for its final trailer aligns just right with the Comic-Con schedule this year. This fantasy series for Amazon Prime takes the audience a thousand years before the events of the original novel by J.R.R. Tolkien, which inspired the megahit LOR trilogy. It has bagged the schedule, along with Transformers One, Everybody Still Hates Chris.

Amongst the confirmed list of trailers, debuts include HBO’s The Penguins and AMC/AMC+’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. The former is an upcoming crime drama television limited series created by Lauren LeFranc. Based on DC Comics’ character Penguin, it tracks the rise of the titular character in Gotham City’s underworld. TWD: Daryl Dixon is a spinoff series based on the original megahit show, in which the namely Dixon takes center stage. Its second installment, The Book of Carol is scheduled for release later in September this year.

Advertisement

With several Star Wars panels in the line-up, fans can expect updates on the fate of Marvel’s comics, since it has been confirmed that their flagship comics end later this year.

Fans gear up for this year's edition of Comic Con

This convention is perhaps one of the largest gatherings for consumers of pop culture, hence there is a multitude of offerings for many fandoms. For example, to celebrate 25 years of Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, the organizers have allotted a Hall H panel on Thursday, 25th of July. Marvel is up for two panel discussions this time, despite putting out only one film this year: Deadpool & Wolverine, with fans anticipating major news and updates on Phase 5 of the cinematic universe.

ALSO READ: San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Panel Schedule: Everything We Know So Far