Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denies New S*x Crime Charges Against Him; Judge Calls Trial 'Freight Train Moving’

Sean Diddy Combs pleads not guilty to new and wilder s*x crimes. He has denied the latest charges of s*x trafficking and prostitution-related offenses at a federal court in Manhattan.

The revised indictment, filed April 4 under seal, adds two new counts involving another victim, referred to as Victim 2, increasing the total charges against the music mogul to five.

According to People, the new indictment states that Combs allegedly "recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, advertised, maintained, patronized and solicited (Victim 2) and attempted, aided and abetted, and willfully caused (Victim 2) to engage in commercial s*x acts, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that Victim 2 was engaging in commercial s*x acts as a result of force, fraud, and coercion."

Combs' lawyers could ask for possible postponements in the trial schedule at Monday's hearing, referencing issues about disclosure of evidence. They have until April 16 to request more time for the discovery of evidence, further delaying the trial.

"We are a freight train moving toward trial," Judge Arun Subramanian remarked during the hearing, according to the Associated Press.

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, pointed out prosecutors did not obtain 200,000 emails from a significant witness, but only the ones she found relevant. However, as of now, the trial date is still scheduled for May 5.

Combs' lawyers requested approval to screen jurors regarding sensitive issues such as drug use, domestic violence, and thoughts about graphic sex. Prosecutors fought against the lengthy questionnaire, contending it should deal only with core juror qualifications.

His lawyers insist there was no force or coercion involved and deny the accusations in the new indictment. Meanwhile, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is still being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as the case continues. A pretrial conference date of April 18 awaits, and the case continues to attract a high profile. The initial September 2024 indictment involved racketeering charges that have not been altered in the new filing.

