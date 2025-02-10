Severance Season 2 Confirms Major Helena Theory Involving Britt Lower’s Character

Severance season 2 has been filled with twists and mysteries, but one long-standing fan theory about Helena has finally been confirmed. The latest episode provides clear answers while also raising new questions about her true intentions.

Severance season 2, episode 4, confirms that Helena has been pretending to be Helly since the Overtime Contingency Protocol incident. Many fans suspected something was off with Helly’s behavior, and Irving eventually became convinced that she was actually an Egan posing as an innie.

In the episode, Irving takes action, drowning Helena to force Milchick to respond. As Irving demands Milchick release Helly, Helena breaks her cover and tells him to listen to the former. Milchick then speaks into a walkie-talkie, and Helly finally wakes up, marking her first real appearance since the end of season 1.

Throughout the first four episodes of season 2, Helly displayed some odd behavior, making both fans and Irving suspicious. Many wondered if something was different about her, and Irving’s doubts ultimately pushed him to take extreme action.

By confronting Helena, he was able to expose the truth. His actions confirm that everything Helly experienced since the start of season 2 was actually Helena pretending to be her. This moment is shocking for Helly, whose last memory before this was discovering she is an Egan.

The revelation that Helena was posing as Helly raises several new questions. Since Helena was monitoring Helly’s actions while she was on the Severed Floor, it is unclear why she needed to take her place. Fans are now left wondering what her real plan was and what she hoped to achieve.

Another major question is why Helena had sex with Mark. Helly clearly has feelings for Mark, but it is unlikely that Helena does. This moment could connect to Lumon’s secret plan for Mark, which was hinted at in episode 2. Future episodes will likely reveal more about her true motivations.

