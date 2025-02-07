Severance Season 2 Episode 4 Ending Explained: 3 Shocking Revelations About Kier Eagan

The latest episode of Severance Season 2 provided new details about Lumon founder Kier Eagan. In Episode 4, the MDR team is sent on a disorienting outdoor exercise, where they uncover shocking information about Eagan’s past.

Through a hidden appendix of his book Compliance, they learn about his twin brother, a disturbing event, and his vision of the Four Tempers.

During their journey, the MDR team finds an old television where Milchick (Tramell Tillman) appears with instructions. He tells them that Kier Eagan dictated a fourth appendix to Compliance before his death. The team is sent to Scissor Cave, where Eagan allegedly faced the Four Tempers.

When they discover the hidden appendix, they find a dedication page that reads, “For Dieter.” It is revealed that Kier had a twin brother named Dieter. Kier describes their relationship as sharing “the lodgings of my mother’s womb.”

This revelation changes what was previously known about his childhood, which had already been marked by illness due to his parents’ close biological relationship.

As the team reads further, they come across a shocking event. Kier recounts an incident where he found Dieter engaging in what he considered a sinful act.

The appendix states that Dieter was destroyed and became a tree as punishment. However, reading between the lines, it appears that Kier drowned his brother at the waterfall in Woe’s Hollow.

Milchick reads from the appendix around a campfire, revealing Kier’s account of the event. According to Kier, Dieter’s actions led to his destruction, but the reality suggests Kier was responsible for his death. This adds another layer to Eagan’s already complex and mysterious history.

After Dieter’s death, Kier describes encountering the Woe Temper. He refers to Woe as “a gaunt bride, half the height of a natural woman.”

The image in the appendix shows an older woman with long hair standing at the waterfall. Kier claims she spoke through her eyes, saying, “This is your doing. You suffered his wantonness; now he is no one’s brother, only chaos’s whore.”

This vision marks the beginning of his experiences with the Four Tempers, which include Frolic, Dread, and Malice. These encounters shaped his philosophy and later influenced Lumon’s teachings.

