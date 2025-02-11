Severance Season 2 Episode 5: Release Date, Time, and How to Watch Online

Severance Season 2 is moving forward with new twists, and fans are eager for the next episode. Episode 5 will continue the mystery surrounding Lumon Industries and its employees. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, time, and where to watch the upcoming episode.

Severance Season 2 Episode 5 is set to release on February 13, 2025. The episode will be available at 6 PM PT (Pacific Time) and 9 PM ET (Eastern Time). For viewers in other countries, the episode may drop on February 14 due to time zone differences.

The episode will be available exclusively on Apple TV+, the official streaming platform for Severance. Apple TV+ hosts a variety of popular movies, TV shows, documentaries, and live sports. Subscribers can stream the episode as soon as it is released.

Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial for new users. If you recently purchased an Apple product, you may be eligible for a three-month free trial. After the trial period, the standard subscription costs $9.99 per month.

The previous episode, Woe’s Hollow, introduced new developments in the story. Irving B. woke up in winter attire, finding himself on an icy lake. Mark S., Helly, and Dylan were also dressed similarly. Irving was shocked to see their 'innies' in an outside setting.

Later, Lumon Industries introduced employees to their first Outdoor Retreat and Team-Building Occurrence. Seth Milchick appeared on TV to explain that they would spend two days in the Dieter Eagan National Forest. This new setting raised more questions about Lumon’s control over its workers.

Severance follows Mark S., who works for Lumon Industries. His memories are surgically divided between work and personal life. The show explores the consequences of this process and the mystery surrounding the company.

