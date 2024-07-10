Severance Teaser: Apple TV Announces Premiere Date For Season 2 of the Show; See Here

The teaser trailer for Severance 2 will leave you wanting more!

The Adam Scott starrer hit Apple TV+ thriller series gives away very little in its new teaser trailer, but it is 40 seconds of cinematic shots and character close-ups—building up the excitement! The show is a workplace drama in which the memories of the employees have been surgically divided between work and personal lives. Find out what season 2 holds….

Severance season 2 teaser trailer highlights show’s iconic elevator

The teaser trailer of Severance season 2 was released on Wednesday, July 10, by Apple TV+. The short but effective trailer highlighted the show’s iconic elevator, which could have a deeper significance this season.

The show, directed by and executive produced by Ben Stiller, centers around Mark Scout (Scott), a manager at the cynical Lumon Industries, a company where employees undergo severance—a procedure to divide their memories between work and personal lives.

The gripping and hairraising theme of the show and the realistic portrayals by the cast have earned Severance numerous Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and won two Writers Guild awards.

What to expect from Severance season 2?

The much-anticipated second season of the show will examine how far Mark and his friends go in the experiment and whether they face the consequences of their actions.

The original cast of season 1, including Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette will reunite for season 2.

New series regulars Sarah Bock, Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, and Merritt Wever will make their dazzling appearance on the show. According to a press release about the show’s premise, in season 2, “Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”

Severance season 2, written, created, and executive-produced by Dan Erickson, will premiere on AppleTV+ on January 17, 2025.