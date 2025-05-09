Shakira Almost Didn't Release Her Hit Song Hips Don't Lie; Here's Why

Shakira’s hit song, Hips Don’t Lie has turned 20, and the singer dropped a major trivia about the track. The musician made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spilled the beans about her 2005 track, which changed her life and career.

The singer had collaborated with Wyclef Jean, and the song went on to top the charts as well as take the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Hips Don’t Lie was streamed 2 billion times across various platforms and can get people on the dance floor immediately.

In conversation with the talk show host, Shakira shared, "I remember my album was already distributed and then this idea came up and Wyclef and I met. We started working on this track.” She further recalled, "The funniest thing is that I had a dream — the most random dream about Wyclef."

The musician continued to state, "Then I woke up, and my manager called me and said, 'You know what? Wyclef wants to work with you.' And I'm like, 'No, no. It can't be. I had a dream about Wyclef last night. Why would I dream about Wyclef?'”

While the singer had doubts about releasing the popular song, Wyclef comforted her and asked her to have faith. Trusting the musician’s words, Shakira pulled back all her records and repackaged them with the new song, which received much love from listeners. The singer explained, “We repackaged the albums, and it changed my story.”

Apart from the fame, the singer revealed that the song changed her life in another way. She said, “People call me Shakira twice,” referring to the lyrics of the track that include the line “Shakira, Shakira.”

In 2023, the artist spoke with Billboard and claimed that Hips Don’t Lie could also have been a risky move for her. She said, “Latin music wasn't really at its peak like it is right now in the U.S.” The musician added, “Many radio stations, at first, really didn't want to play ‘Hips Don't Lie’ because it sounded too Latin for them.”

Meanwhile, celebrating the milestone that Hips Don’t Lie created, Shakira and Wyclef performed the hit song on The Tonight Show.

