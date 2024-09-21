Jimmy Fallon Gets Unique 'Cupcake Salute' From The Tonight Show Crew For Milestone 50th Birthday; WATCH

Jimmy Fallon turned 50, and to celebrate the milestone, the crew of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon threw a hilarious and messy "50 cupcake salute." The late-night host, known for his humor and love of surprises, didn’t hold back as cupcakes flew his way, all while sharing the laughs with his audience and a special guest appearance from Demi Lovato.

Jimmy Fallon Embraces the 50 Cupcake Salute in Style

During the Sept. 20 episode of The Tonight Show, announcer Steve Higgins and The Roots, led by Questlove, presented Fallon with a birthday surprise like no other. Fallon read the card aloud, which invited him to don a blue and red jockstrap over his suit and prepare for the "50 cupcake salute." In front of a balloon arch, Fallon braced himself as the crew pelted him with cupcakes while he laughed, covering his face. Rapper Black Thought led the event, declaring, "May the cupcakes commence!" as Fallon quipped, “Who got me in the head?”

Demi Lovato’s Sweet Surprise Takes the Party Up a Notch

Just when Fallon thought the celebration was over, Demi Lovato emerged with one final cupcake, pointing out that only 49 cupcakes had been thrown. With a playful grin, Lovato smushed the cupcake onto Fallon’s face, shouting, “Happy Birthday!” The birthday bash didn’t stop there—Lovato later presented Fallon with a Fudgie the Whale cake, and he made a wish before blowing out the candles. Fallon, still covered in icing, couldn’t contain his excitement, exclaiming, "That’s what I’m talking about. Demi, I love you."

Earlier that day, Fallon took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude for turning 50, thanking fans for their support over the years. "I feel the love, and I love you back," he shared. Fallon’s 50th birthday was a true celebration of laughter, love, and cupcakes, proving that the late-night host’s humor and heart are as big as ever.

