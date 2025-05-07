Shakira Accidentally Spills the Beans on Rihanna’s Pregnancy Before Met Gala 2025 Appearance

Shakira accidentally ruined Rihanna’s 2025 Met Gala surprise! The latter debuted her baby bump with her third child on the blue carpet, taking everyone by surprise. But it turns out that some people knew about the big reveal before Riri’s arrival, and credit goes to Shakira.

While speaking with NBC Los Angeles, the Hips Don’t Lie singer shared that she was most excited about Rihanna’s entry at the Met. “I want to see her. I want to see her so bad, and I just heard the news too,” she told the outlet.

Shakira quickly enlightened the reporter with the good “news” and revealed that the Diamonds singer was expecting her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The Beautiful Liar hitmaker immediately realized her mistake and flung her hands over her mouth to cover it.

“Am I not supposed to say that?” she asked, then laughed it off. Rihanna wore a suit-inspired dress by Marc Jacobs and paired the look with a huge top hat. The body-hugging dress beautifully accentuated her baby bump.

Speaking to Acess Hollywood, the pop star joked that she’s relieved about no longer sucking her stomach in. Her rapper boyfriend, who was also a co-chair at this year’s Met Gala, expressed his excitement over the news.

“It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up,” he told Associated Press before adding that it felt “amazing” to welcome another child. The rapper counted the “blessing” and revealed that most people have had a pleasant reaction to the news, which he’s glad about.

However, Rihanna’s fans who have been waiting for a new album from her might be a tad disappointed. At the blue carpet, she chatted with Entertainment Tonight. When asked if the third baby would put her upcoming project R9 on hold, she laughed and said maybe a couple of videos.

When the reporter reacted to the hint, the singer teased, saying, “I can sing.” Apparently, pregnancy would not get in the way of her new album, which is rumored to be in production.