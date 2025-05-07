Hips Don't Lie Turns 20: Shakira Recreates Viral Dance With Wyclef on Jimmy Fallon After Met Gala Appearance

Shakira and Wyclef Jean reunited for a special anniversary performance of their 2006 hit Hips Don’t Lie on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 6. The performance marked 20 years since the song first topped charts worldwide. Wearing a red dress, Shakira recreated her viral dance routine, while Jean wore a white hat.

The duo performed in a sand-covered arena with live musicians and backup dancers. The song originally appeared as the lead single on the reissue of Shakira’s album Oral Fixation, Vol. 2 and quickly became a global success. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on June 17, 2006, and topped the charts in over 18 countries, as per Billboard.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) praised the duo's performance, calling the song a 'global anthem.' One user wrote, “20 years later and it’s still a global anthem! Shakira and Wyclef brought the heat back like it never left!” Another said, “Shakira and Wyclef still got that fire. 20 years later and Hips Don’t Lie feels as fresh as ever.”

In a 2014 interview with Women’s Health, Shakira stated the idea behind the song. “When I’m in the studio, I know when a song is ready and it can be taken out of the oven, and it’s exactly when my hips start moving,” she said. “So I used to say to my musicians, ‘My hips don’t lie! Are they moving? They’re not moving! So this is not ready.’ And that’s how I came up with it.”

The track was originally titled Lips Don’t Lie and intended for a Fugees reunion. After the group split, the song was passed to Shakira, who helped rework it into the global hit it became.

The performance comes just after Shakira attended the 2025 Met Gala. She is also preparing for the North American leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which kicks off on May 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tour has already grossed over USD 70 million from 11 shows in March.

