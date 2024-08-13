'She Always Cared': Jennifer Lopez Wants To Spend Time With Ben Affleck's Kids Before They Leave For School And College, Says Source

Jennifer Lopez is set to spend some quality time with Ben Affleck’s children before they go back to school, especially because Violet is about to leave for college.

The 55-year-old singer and actress has been very much involved in the lives of Affleck’s three children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. In the meantime though, she has sixteen-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

According to People, a source stated that even though they are not currently living together Lopez still loves his children. Last year she took a lot of time looking for a home where their blended family could live. The insider said, "Just because she's not with Ben, doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids. She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year."

On August 11, Lopez went to Brentwood where Ben Affleck is staying in his rental house. She had previously taken his son, Samuel out shopping on the same day.

It was reported earlier this month by another source that Lopez and Affleck have not seen each other in weeks. The reports also claimed they were moving on separately from one another.

As she starts over afresh, she is allegedly seeking new accommodation somewhere else.

Mostly they were apart this summer as Lopez spent time in Europe while Affleck was busy shooting The Accountant 2 in LA. They were miles away during both their two year anniversary last month and also JLo's birthday celebrations.

In spite of living separate lives however Violet maintains a close association with the Atlas star.

A source told the aforementioned outlet that Lopez and Affleck's daughter, "really enjoy each other's company. They both seem so happy to be spending this time together, and are just enjoying the moment."

In Brentwood on August 9th, Violet was seen donning a pinkish-white chiffon Dolce & Gabbana dress which Jennifer Lopez wore during Valentine's Day when she was out with Ben Affleck in 2023. They seem to be enjoying each other’s company.

