‘She’s Always Been There’: The Substance Director Disapproves Of Demi Moore’s ‘Comeback’ Queen Title After Her Golden Globe Win

Demi Moore earned her first-ever acting award at the 2025 Golden Globes at the age of 62, with many deeming her the comeback queen. The Ghost actress has often made headlines for her dating life and her iconic naked Vanity Fair cover shoots, overshadowing her work in several commercially successful films.

During her acceptance speech, Moore recalled being labeled a “popcorn actress” — someone who could generate box-office numbers but would never be honored with accolades. The actress admitted she started to believe that narrative until she decided to break it with her performance in The Substance, the role that earned her the award.

Coralie Fargeat, the French director who also wrote the blood-drenched body horror film, believes there’s nothing surprising about Moore’s late-career reappraisal. "It was so moving to see Demi on that stage," Fargeat told AFP.

She explained how the film allowed audiences to see Moore as an actress without projecting stereotypes onto her. However, the filmmaker doesn’t believe this achievement should be labeled as a comeback. "It is being called a comeback. But she has always been here," Fargeat added.

The stereotype of actresses being handed an expiration date as they age is one of the central themes addressed in The Substance. “A fading celebrity takes a black-market drug — a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself,” reads the film's official synopsis.