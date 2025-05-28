Should Alexis Bledel Get an Emmy Nomination for Brief Handmaid’s Tale Finale Cameo? Hulu’s Submission Sparks Debate

Hulu has officially submitted its Emmy entries for the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale. One submission already raising attention is Alexis Bledel in the guest drama actress category for her appearance in the series finale, 610 - The Handmaid’s Tale. However, this entry may face a rule issue.

A new Emmy guideline disqualifies actors from guest categories if they have previously been nominated in lead or supporting roles for the same show. Alexis Bledel was nominated for supporting actress in 2018 after appearing in seven episodes that season.

Hulu hopes the Television Academy will consider her case and possibly reclassify her submission to supporting drama actress before voting begins on June 12.

The updated Emmy rules aim to clarify what counts as a guest role. According to the guideline, any actor previously nominated in lead or supporting roles for a show cannot be submitted as a guest, even if they appear briefly.

This has already caused confusion.

For example, Meryl Streep was ruled ineligible for guest consideration for Only Murders in the Building because of her previous nomination, even though she appeared in just four episodes. Paul Rudd, who plays a new character in the same series, was nearly eligible for the guest category but was in one episode too many.

Many industry voices argue that the rules don’t account for cases where an actor returns in a small role after a long absence. Some believe the backlash may lead to future updates to the Emmy rules.

Hulu has made 36 Emmy submissions for The Handmaid’s Tale, which ended its six-season run on May 26. The series has earned 76 nominations and 15 wins over the years, including the historic win for Outstanding Drama Series in its first season, the first for a streaming platform.

Lead actress Elisabeth Moss has been submitted again and also for directing the second-to-last episode, Execution. Other acting submissions include Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, and O-T Fagbenle for supporting actor. In the supporting actress race, Hulu submitted Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, and Ann Dowd.

In addition to Bledel, Hulu submitted Cherry Jones (episode 602) and D’Arcy Carden (episode 608) in the guest drama actress category.

