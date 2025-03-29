Elizabeth Moss Details Her 'Visceral' Experience Shooting Last Season of The Handmaid's Tale After Becoming a Mom: 'All Mothers are Heroines'

The Handmaid’s Tale is a story of a mother and daughter at its heart! Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne had her firstborn daughter taken away from her during the formation of Gilead, the dystopian society that the show revolves around.

In the totalitarian regime, women are forced to breed for the ruling elite, stripping them away from human rights. But Osborne’s (Moss) will to find her oldest daughter gives her the strength to fight back.

The actress, who welcomed her first baby in 2024, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her experience filming the sixth and final season. Moss told the outlet that ending the show after being a mom felt extremely meaningful.

“I’m playing this character who is this iconic mother figure. All mothers are heroines, and she’s definitely a heroine,” she added. The Invisible Man actress revealed that her personal and professional life coming together created a beautiful “synergy” for her.

Moss revealed that being a mother definitely impacted the way she approached her character, who is such a dedicated and passionate mother. She was glad to play June in the final season with a little bit more “visceral emotional experience” of the things she talks about, feels, and fights for.

“I’m really happy that I got to have that experience,” she added.

On Wednesday, March 26, Moss arrived at a PaleyFest LA event and addressed the crowd for the first time since welcoming her child. She revealed that her newborn—whose name and gender are not revealed—was with her on the set of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Advertisement

The Mad Men actress felt “fortunate” about the experience, which so many parents can’t. The Emmy-winning Hulu series is based on Margaret Atwood’s eponymous book. The protagonist, played by Moss, will go on her final rebellion to bring her daughter back in season 6.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 will premiere on April 8, 2025.