Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short Return In Only Murders in the Building Season 5: Here’s When to Expect It

Selena Gomez has recently been busy with the awards season following the success of her film, Emilia Pérez. However, it is time for her to go back to one of her critically acclaimed works, Only Murders in the Building. Season 5 of the Hulu mystery-comedy has begun filming.

Only Murders in the Building (OMITB), which received an Emmy nod, has established a precedent for periodic yearly releases, something which is hard to find in the age of streaming. Thankfully, season 5 is officially under production, providing fans with a better estimate of when they will be able to see the next installment.

Referring to previous timelines, season 4 started filming in March 2024, completed filming by June, and came out in late October. Past seasons had comparable gaps—Season 1 arrived in October 2021; Season 2 in August 2022; Season 3 in October 2023; and Season 4 in October 29 2024. Starting production in March 2025, season 5 will likely follow a similar pattern and arrive sometime later in the year.

Most recently, OMITB took home the Comedy Ensemble trophy at the SAG Awards 2025. While receiving the trophy, a visibly shocked Gomez joked, "We never win, this is so weird... Marty and Steve aren't here because… you know, they don't really care."

In her impromptu speech, she didn't forget to thank her co-stars and the crew, adding, "Oh, and thank you to Marty and Steve for helping raise me. I genuinely am just so grateful. Everybody, the writers—everyone deserves this. I take it home for all of us and I'm bringing this back to New York for season 5. Thank you so much. I'm so grateful! Thank you, SAG-AFTRA. Thank you to everybody. I love you."

Advertisement

"After 4 seasons we got our first award as a cast!!! Steve, Marty, you deserve this more than I do," Gomez later shared on her Instagram, adding, "You guys have shaped the character I play on our show."

Although information on season 5 is still limited, one such confirmed aspect is that it will stay solidly in New York, with no filming taking place in Los Angeles.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez's Only Murders In The Building has previously featured celebs such as Meryl Streep, Cara Delevingne, Jane Lynch, Eva Longoria, and more. As ever, fans can look forward to a fantastic roster of guest stars, keeping the show's tradition of combining comedy and mystery with seasons 1-4 available on Hulu.