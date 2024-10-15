Silo Season 2 Trailer: Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Seeks Answers in Unfamiliar World; WATCH

Rebecca Ferguson's character, Juliette Nichols, embarks on a journey into an unfamiliar world and encounters mysteries in the Silo Season 2 trailer. Meanwhile, back in Silo—an underground place in a dystopian world where men and women reside—Nichols is hailed as a hero who sacrificed her life to find a way out of the hell hole.

However, the residents are unconvinced by the heroic tale weaved by the authorities and start revolting against them. “Everyone that goes outside is killed by the dangerous toxins of an unsafe world,” someone announces. He continues to praise the “fighter” Nichols, who died a hero, when one of the listeners screams, “They’re lying.”

The footage then pans to Nichols (Ferguson) struggling to survive in the deserted land. “I need to know what happened here for my friends and my family. All we’re trying to do is survive,” the Dune actress says in the trailer. Meanwhile, rebellions started to erupt in the name of Nichols, which was problematic for the authorities because of the absurdities Nichols might have seen out in the world.

The Apple TV+ series’ first season premiered in May 2023 and, after a positive audience response, was renewed for another season. Apart from Ferguson, the sci-fi dystopian drama also stars A-listers like Rashida Jones, Iain Glen, Tim Robbins, David Oyelowo, Harriet Walter, and many others.

Advertisement

As per the official synopsis, Silo follows men and women living “in a giant silo underground with several regulations which they believe are in place to protect them from the toxic and ruined world on the surface.” In the first season of the series — based on Hugh Howey’s eponymous trilogy — Nichols leaves the secure underground quarter, which is believed to protect more than 10,000 people from the calamities of the outside world.

She begins her journey to find answers to the death of her loved ones but instead realizes that everything she believed was a hoax. Will she successfully unveil the facade of the underground place to its residents? Fans must wait for the release of season 2 to get the answers!

Silo Season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 15.