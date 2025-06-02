Sir Rod Stewart Postpones Las Vegas Show Weeks Before Glastonbury Performance, Find Out Why

Sir Rod Stewart postponed his Las Vegas residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Sunday night (June 1) due to an unspecified illness. The announcement came just hours before the 80-year-old singer was scheduled to take the stage.

Stewart informed fans via an Instagram story, writing, “I am sorry to inform you that I’m not feeling well and my show tonight at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace is being rescheduled to June 10.” The venue confirmed the news in a similar statement.

Fans with tickets for the June 1 show can use them for the rescheduled date.

Stewart had just returned to his residency with shows on May 29 and 31. The canceled June 1 performance was the last in the three-night run. He is expected to continue with his upcoming shows on June 5, 7, and 8 at the same venue.

This postponement comes shortly after Stewart received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 American Music Awards last month. Despite the health setback, the “Hot Legs” singer is still scheduled for a busy summer ahead.

Following the remaining Vegas shows, Stewart will begin a summer tour that includes amphitheater concerts in California and Nevada. He will then head to England for a highly anticipated performance on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival on June 29. The show will feature a reunion with Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, as the two bring back their 1960s-70s band Faces for the special occasion.

After Glastonbury, Stewart is set to return to North America in July for a tour across the U.S. and Canada. His Las Vegas residency is expected to resume on September 24.

Though fans were disappointed by the sudden cancellation, many have wished the legendary performer a quick recovery.

