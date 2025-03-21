Snow White’s Rachel Zegler Takes Back Her ‘Weird’ Original Film Comment Following Backlash; Calls Herself ‘Disney Fan’

Rachel Zegler praises Disney amid backlash for her insensitive comment! The actress plays Snow White in the latest live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1937 animated movie. However, she previously remarked the classic original film was “weird,” prompting backlash from netizens.

On Thursday, March 20, the actress appeared on Good Morning America to promote the film and sung praises of the studios. Calling the role a dream come true, she described playing Snow White as “the honor of a lifetime.”

“This one is certainly extra special as a huge Disney fan,” Zegler added. She continued praising the film, saying she felt honored to bring the role to life in a unique and special way. She further explained the “modern spin” that the new film has to offer compared to the original.

She admitted that the movie brings the classic elements to life with a modern twist. However, the “superpower” the titular character’s innocence brought to the big screen decades ago will remain the same.

Zeglar claimed that Snow White’s empathy, emotions, and childlike innocence are the core of the story and that of the Disney Company. She gushed that both movies are equally meant for children and the “inner child in all of us.”

However, fans of the original movie don’t seem to like the contemporary twist to the princess tale. The film has been shrouded with controversies, which only escalated with Zeglar’s comment and her reported feud with co-star Gal Gadot.

During an interview with Extra, Zeglar poked fun at the original Snow White cartoon movie. “There’s a big focus on her love story with the guy who literally stalks her. Weird, weird,” she told the outlet at the time.

Enraged netizens filled her social media comment section, calling her a “hypocrite,” among many other things. The controversies have also imposed a box-office risk on the film, which was made with a USD 250–270 million budget.

Snow White will be released in theaters on March 21, 2025.