'So Grateful For Every Moment': Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Video Of Her Daughter Dream Dancing Silly; WATCH Here

Blac Chyna flaunts her daughter Dream’s impressive dance moves. On Monday, November 26, the proud mom of 8-year-old — whom she shares with Rob Kardashian — shared a cute video on Instagram featuring Dream lip-syncing and hilariously dancing to Kendrick Lamar's song TV Off.

Chyna who was heard laughing in the background asked "So Dream, what did you want on your sandwich again?" in the video. "So funny @dream," she captioned her post. A few weeks ago, the Doom singer dedicated a birthday post to Dream which featured several photos of the mother-daughter.

“I’m so grateful for every moment spent with you, @dream you mean the world to me,” Chyna captioned the post. She further wished her “beautiful, smartest, funniest girl” a happy birthday and also dubbed as her best friend. “I will always cherish these moments with you until the day I die, you’re my best friend,” she added.