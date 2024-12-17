Source Shares Insights on Travis Kelce’s Private Birthday Celebration for Taylor Swift, Ft. Engraved Jewelry, Endless Roses, and More

Travis Kelce reportedly went out of his way to make sure Taylor Swift had a private and meaningful, yet not overly minimalistic, birthday on Friday, December 13. Page Six, citing a source, reported that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end pulled out all the stops for his pop star girlfriend’s 35th last week.

“Travis had jewelry engraved especially for Taylor, gave her countless roses, and showered her in gifts,” the insider told the publication about the NFL star, also 35. “He hired a private chef and bartender to cook and make cocktails for them. He had his gifts delivered beforehand so they would be a surprise.”

According to the tipster, the NFLer opted to throw the Lover hitmaker a private party instead of an extravagant bash to get more one-on-one time with her. Kelce apparently didn’t want to invite tons of people and risk Swift having to divide her attention among their guests.

“Taylor and Travis are always surrounded by a ton of people, so it was really important that this celebration be different for Taylor. Travis couldn’t take his eyes off her and thought she looked exquisite. This was a night they’ll always remember, and it went off without a hitch.”

Page Six, citing intel from insiders, had previously reported that the Grotesquerie actor was intensely plotting to make Swift’s milestone birthday extra special. According to one of the outlet’s sources, Kelce had been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while, based on things she had mentioned wanting during their numerous casual conversations.

The source noted that Kelce always makes sure he’s listening to the songstress, even when she doesn’t realize he is.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since the summer of 2023. Their relationship began after the football star mentioned Swift on his and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

After attending one of Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour shows, Kelce shared on the podcast that he was disappointed not to have the chance to trade a friendship bracelet with her, which he had specially made with his number on it.

Following his viral confession, the pair reportedly connected through their representatives. However, some reports suggest that Swift and Kelce had already been dating for a while before the two-time Super Bowl winner put her on blast.

