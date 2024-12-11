The Project Co-Hosts Predict the Fate of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s 'Sham' Relationship as Eras Tour Wraps Up

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been holding tight to their relationship, as the duo has been dating for over a year now. While fans can’t stop gushing over the couple, the co-hosts of The Project have made some heartbreaking predictions.

The talk show hosts claimed that Kelce and Swift might soon head toward a breakup, especially with the Eras Tour coming to an end.

During one of the recent episodes, Sam Taunton suggested that the Grammy-winning singer could split from her boyfriend at any time and go on to write an album about it. Meanwhile, Kate Langbroek, who joined the host on the show, agreed with his statements and laughed along.

Taunton remarked, “About time she breaks up with her boyfriend and writes a new album, I reckon.” Agreeing with her co-host, Langbroek added, “If I were a guy and I went out with Taylor Swift, I would sleep with one eye open to see if she’s tinkering away at the piano.”

She further stated, “I always speculate about people in the media.” Moreover, the TV personality described the Swift-Kelce relationship as a “sham.”

The Bad Blood singer began dating the Kansas City Chiefs player last summer after the athlete tried to give his number to Swift during one of her Eras Tour concerts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce’s Adorable Holiday Tribute to Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game Will Have Swifties Feeling Extra Festive

To speak highly of her relationship, the Blank Space singer sat down with Time Magazine, where she revealed, “We started hanging out right after that.” She continued, “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew about, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

However, the Hollywood couple sparked breakup rumors in September, which were eventually dismissed after the duo was spotted leaving an Eras Tour concert together.

With the Eras Tour coming to an end, the Lover singer is likely to celebrate her birthday and the holiday season with her parents and boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift will be turning 35 on December 13.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Has THIS Reaction To Watching Taylor Swift’s Favorite Christmas Movie; Details Inside