Star Wars: Skeleton Crew TRAILER Shows Kids Lost In Space And Gives First Look At Jude Law In THIS Role From A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer is here, and it was introduced by none other than Jude Law himself at Disney’s D23 showcasing in Anaheim on August 9.

The actor, who plays Jedi in the production, took the stage at the Honda Center on Friday to inform the crowd that the series alludes to the Amblin Entertainment kid fantasy films of the 1980s, such as The Goonies. “I fell in love with Star Wars when I was a 10-year-old boy,” Law said, adding, “[This] series is told from the perspective of the kids.”

Skeleton Crew follows “a group of kids who are about 10 years old who get lost in the Star Wars universe,” Jon Watts, director, and EP of the show, said at the Star Wars Celebration in 2022, before quipping, “It stars four kids, but it's not a kids' show.”

The Amblin influence that Law talked about is apparent in the footage, which shows young kids riding space bicycles through the space suburbs and stumbling upon a starship in the woods. “Tomorrow's test will set the course of your entire future,” says Banshees of Inisherin star Jerry Condon. As the ship launches into hyperspeed, we see glimpses of many bizarre creatures in multiple otherworldly locations before an unknown character’s voice alerts the kids to the dangers of space, advising them to trust no one.

At the end of the footage, a key slowly hovers into the hand of Law’s character, revealing his Force User abilities. “We had a terrific time making the show,” the actor said on stage, per Entertainment Weekly.

The series' eight episodes were also directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once), David Lowery (The Green Knight), Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters and Minari), Jake Schreier (Beef), and Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian).

Skeleton Crew, the latest in a string of TV shows Lucasfilm has made for Disney, arrives on December 3.

