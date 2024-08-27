Star Wars The Acolyte Star Shares He's Hopeful For 'Leslye’s Second Season'

Warning: The article contains spoilers for The Acolyte.

Leslye Headland’s Star Wars series The Acolyte has been canceled at Disney+ after the first season premiere. The show included a range of diverse characters and cast but ultimately faced a downfall in viewership and severe criticism from fans. The Acolyte star Lee Jung-jae who played respected Jedi Master Sol in the series recently reacted to the cancelation of the show but hopes for the renewal of the series.

Lee Jung-jae is optimistic about The Acolyte Season 2

Lee Jung-jae recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly sharing that the actor was surprised after Disney+ decided to end The Acolyte after just one season. Showrunner Leslye Headland had big plans for the series to continue as the finale of the first season left many storylines unresolved. If you are expecting more from the unexpected cameo by Yoda, it is high time to forget about the detailed exploration of the fan-favorite character in the show as future developments have been tarnished.

“To hear the news, I was quite surprised personally as well,” Lee said of the show. Although the hope of the renewal of the series is slim to none, the Jedi Master Sol actor is quite optimistic about it. The 51-year-old hopes that in the future the show may get a miraculous renewal “Honestly, I am hoping that maybe there could be changes in the future.” The actor further said that it’s impossible to predict what's going to happen, so on a personal level, “I really hope we could get to see further stories of Leslye’s second season.”

Although the series has critically excelled to a 78% Rotten Tomatoes score, fans have vehemently hated the show as reflected on the 18% Popcornmeter and 4.1 IMDb rating. The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg in the lead with Lee, Dafne Keen Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, and co. supporting the show.

Lee who previously appeared in Netflix's flagship series Squid Game, further shared that despite his character dying in the first season and his unlikely return, he was rooting for the second season. “As you know, my character had died already in the first season,” the actor said. But in his honest opinion he “really loved Leslye’s writing.”

According to him, “she was a great writer and director who was very talented in the storytelling,” and he feels excelled in “creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story” as well. He continued by saying that he was personally looking forward to watching the second season with “her at the helm.”

Leslye Headland had a clear picture for The Acolyte season 2

The Star Wars show chronicles the story of the rise of the Sith roughly 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was originally planned for more than one season. In her chat with Inverse, the series creator Leslye Headland already shared her prospects for the show’s second season run before it was canceled.

“I am really excited about the prospect of the Mae-Vernestra relationship,” Headland said adding that she loved the idea that Vernestra played by Rebecca Henderson now has “on her hands a Force-sensitive, powerful woman that is, at this point, docile enough” that she would be able to “educate and form an allegiance with.” Headland was looking forward to setting that up in the potential second season.

In addition to that, the showrunner would love to dive into the Osha and the Stranger relationship, which is “probably the juiciest relationship.” The first season deliberately left room for these characters to grow and evolve in the second season, Headland further said that beyond “just the hand-holding” the power dynamic between Osha and the Stranger “is really interesting.”

Despite the grand preparation of the expensive 12-episode series from Lucasfilm, The Acolyte underperformed when it comes to the most important thing for a show— viewership. Although it had a decent run in the first two episodes premiere, eventually the viewership crumbled as fans could not tolerate how the narrative has turned. In contrast, hit shows from the Star Wars saga including The Mandalorian and Andor or even Ahsoka made fans cheer but the larger audience felt that The Acolyte had gone too far on the experimental front.

Regardless, it is fruitless to hope for another season of The Acolyte as Disney is very unlikely to change their stance hoping for a miraculous resurfacing of fans’ demands for another season.

The first season of The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+.

