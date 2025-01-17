Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard And Other Hollywood Directors Pay Emotional Tribute To Late Mulholland Drive Director David Lynch

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Hollywood’s greatest directors paid their tribute to the legendary David Lynch as the film industry mourns the death of the Mulholland Drive director.

David Lynch passed away at the age of 78 on January 16, 2025, following which Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, James Gunn, and others paid their tribute.

Calling him a “singular, visionary dreamer,” Spielberg added that he loved Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive, as well as the Elephant Man, all of which felt “handmade.”

The director of Schindler's List then went on to recall that he met Lynch when he played John Ford in The Fabelmans.

“Here was one of my heroes—David Lynch playing one of my heroes,” Speilberg added, mentioning it as a surreal experience that also seemed to be a scene out of David Lynch’s own movie.

Ron Howard addressed Lynch as a “gracious man,” who was also a fearless artist, following his heart and soul, in a statement on X.

James Gunn, meanwhile, stated that the late director had inspired “many of us,” with Patton Oswalt mentioning “RIP. At least that’s what the horse wearing a fez just told me* in a dream. (*Backwards and in Swedish).”

Jane Schoenbrun too posted her tribute on X, stating that Lynch was the first director to show her a new world, which was a beautiful one filled with love and danger that she sensed but never saw “outside sleep.”

Advertisement

The American Film Institute went on to call the director of Twin Peaks “an American original.” For those who do not know, David Lynch graduated from the American Film Institute back in 1970.

Last year, the director of Eraserhead revealed that he was diagnosed with emphysema following a lifetime of smoking, also mentioning that he wouldn’t be able to step out further to direct a movie.

Lynch’s family posted the death of one of the greatest directors on Facebook.

ALSO READ: Kyle MacLachlan Shares Emotionally Charged Tribute for David Lynch: ‘What I Saw in Him Was…’