Stevie Nicks Performs Edge of Seventeen On SNL Return As Musical Guest Despite Technical Glitch; DEETS Inside

Stevie Nicks made a rocking comeback on SNL as the musical guest 40 years later. On October 12, the singer appeared on the comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live, hosted by Ariana Grande, and performed some of her hits. She started with a new song, "The Lighthouse," from her 2024 eponymous album. This was followed by a performance of her 1981 hit track Edge of Seventeen.

However, before the second performance, Nicks had to face a slight technical glitch, which, although quickly resolved, led to her portrait appearing on the screen, followed by several ads. Nevertheless, the Rhiannon singer handled the situation like a pro and delivered a sensational performance, arousing cheers from the crowd.

The musician wore an all-black outfit during her performances, including a black velvet jacket, skirt, and boots. This was her second appearance on SNL since 1983 when she was the musical guest on the eighth episode of season 9. During her time on the show, hosted by Flip Wilson, Nicks performed Stand Back and Nightbird from her second studio album, The Wild Heart.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the musician recalled her SNL debut in the early years of her solo career. Before venturing into her solo journey, she was part of the rock band Fleetwood Mac along with other members — Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Peter Green.

"That was about two and a half years into my solo career, so it was nerve-wracking because it was not Fleetwood Mac,” she told the outlet. “It was very scary to go on the show when you've been in a huge band, and now you're going on Saturday Night Live as a solo artist," she added.

The musician also recalled how her big performance was almost ruined when her friend “freaked out” over stage fright right before she joined Nicks on stage.

However, her sister-in-law and longtime backup singer, Lori Perry took her place and things went seamlessly. Despite that horrible wrench, the Dreams singer was proud of how the show turned out. “It was a magical show, and I was thrilled, and it definitely kicked my solo career up," she added.