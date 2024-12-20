'Surprise Me, Baby!’: Nicole Kidman Reveals What She Loves Most About Date Nights With Husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been married for two decades but know how to keep their relationship spicy; the key is "surprise" date nights! In an interview with People magazine, the Moulin Rouge actress revealed that she likes to be asked out and her husband never disappoints her.

"Seven nights ago, we went to dinner in New York. We love Japanese food, but I'm open [to everything]," she said. "I like not knowing where he's going to take me. Surprise me, baby!" Kidman added. Besides the superficial things, the Perfect Family actress also has deep sentimental emotions attached to the relationship.

One of them is Urban's song Once in a Lifetime, a song he released 5 months after their wedding in 2006, which remains Kidman's favorite to this day. "Keith wrote that for me when we were first getting married," she recalled.

The couple welcomed two daughters throughout their marriage, 16-year-old Sunday Rose in 2008 and 13-year-old daughter Faith in 2010. The Oscar winner has earned impressive professional credibility throughout her career but credits her daughters for all her accolades.

"I'm taking my youngest to Dollywood tomorrow," she told the outlet. "That's mom points, right? We're all huge Dolly fans, and Dollywood is so fun at this time of year," she added.

Kidman starred in the erotic thriller Babygirl and performed some bold scenes, probably for the first time in her career. Speaking to the outlet, the actress revealed that she was nervous to shoot for the film. "It's so open and raw for me. I've seen it three times, and that's enough," she said.

"I'll be very nervous on Christmas [when the film opens], which is a pity because it's meant to be not a nerve-racking day," she added. When asked about the last time she was recognized, Kidman said recently when she drove two hours to her daughter [Sunday Rose] 's dance competition.

"They're all watching [Special Ops:] Lioness right now and were asking about it. There's just a lot of warmth and kindness," she added.

Babygirl will be released in theaters on December 25.