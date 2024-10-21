Sweet Bobby My Catfish Nightmare: Where Is Simran Bhogal Now? Here's What We Know

Netflix’s new documentary Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare delves into the shocking catfishing story that unfolded over nearly a decade. The film follows Kirat Assi, a former radio presenter, who was manipulated and deceived by someone posing as a man named Bobby Jandu in an elaborate online scheme. The true identity of her catfisher was later revealed to be her own cousin, Simran Bhogal.

The relationship between Assi and the fake Bobby began on Facebook in 2010. Bobby presented himself as a successful cardiologist and member of their Sikh community in London. Over time, Assi developed deep feelings for him, despite never meeting in person. Bobby always had an excuse, whether it was a life-threatening illness or being in witness protection, that prevented their meeting. These claims created suspicions, but the manipulation was so intense that Assi continued to believe in the relationship.

The elaborate deception came to light when Assi took the help of a private investigator after three years of failed attempts to meet Bobby. When she confronted the real Bobby Jandu, who had no knowledge of this scheme, Assi realized she had been the victim of a catfishing scam. The truth surfaced when Bhogal eventually confessed to having created over 60 fake online personas, including Bobby and his supposed friends and family, all to manipulate Assi.

Despite Assi reporting the case to the police, Bhogal faced no criminal charges, as catfishing itself is not a criminal offense in the UK. However, Assi pursued a civil case against her cousin for harassment and misuse of private information, resulting in Bhogal paying damages and issuing a private apology.

Where is Simran Bhogal Now?

Since the scandal was exposed, Simran Bhogal has largely disappeared from public view. After the release of the podcast Sweet Bobby, Bhogal reportedly resigned from her position at a London firm where she once held a senior role. She has also deleted all of her social media profiles, leaving little trace of her online presence.

Though Bhogal maintains that the situation is a personal family matter that has been resolved, Assi continues to seek more accountability from her cousin. Assi has expressed that she wants Bhogal to fully own up to her actions and take responsibility for the emotional damage caused by the manipulation.

