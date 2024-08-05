Teen Mom: All Couples Who Are Still Together, Check It Out

Young love can be exciting, but it can also lead to young parenthood, as we’ve seen in the popular show, Teen Mom. Many couples on the show have faced the ups and downs of parenting at a young age. While some have managed to keep their relationships strong, others have struggled and even faced heartbreak.

Now as the second season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV, it’s a perfect time to catch up on the original couples. Let’s take a look at where these former reality stars are now, and how their lives have changed with time.

Stars who are still together

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell

Tyler and Catelynn’s journey started when they chose to place their first daughter, Carly for adoption in 2009. Despite the pain of that decision, they have built a happy life together. They got married in 2015 and are now raising three daughters: Novalee, Varda, and Rya. Catelynn once shared that their open adoption allows them to stay connected with Carly. She also mentioned that her younger daughters enjoy meeting her.

Jade Cline & Sean Austin

Jade and Sean have had a rollercoaster relationship. They welcomed their daughter, Kloie in 2017. They got married in 2023 and have been discussing adding another baby to their family. Though they had a rocky start but with time they have found their way to happiness.

Couples who have parted ways

Maci Bookout & Ryan Edwards

Maci and Ryan’s relationship was rocky from the start. They welcomed their son Bentley in 2008 but split shortly after. Now they focus on coparenting. Currently, Maci is married to Taylor McKinney, with whom she has two more children, Jayde and Maverick. Maci and Ryan are focused on co-parenting Bentley and have improved their relationship over the years.

Amber Portwood & Gary Shirley

Amber and Gary’s relationship ended in 2013. But they have continued to co-parent their daughter, Leah. Amber has since moved on to other relationships and welcomed a son too. Yes, she shares James with her ex, Andrew Glennon. Meanwhile, Gary married Kristina Anderson in 2015, showing that both parents have found new paths in life.

Cheyenne Floyd & Cory Wharton

Cheyenne and Cory, both known from The Challenge had their daughter Ryder in 2017 but separated after her birth. Cheyenne is now married to Zach Davis and has another son named Ace. On the other side, Cory is married to Taylor Selfridge and they have two children together.

Bristol Palin and Levi Johnston

Briston and Levi, who share a son, Tripp, ended their relationship in 2009. Bristol later married and divorced Dakota Meyer. While Levi married Sunny Oglesby and had three more children. They decided to take different paths since their early days on Teen Mom.

Mackenzie Douthit & Josh McKee

Mackenzie and Josh got married in 2013 but divorced in 2022. They plan to share custody of their three children: Gannon, Jaxie, and Brocs. Shortly after their divorce was finalized, Mackenzie announced her engagement to football player Khesanio Hall.

Chelsea Houska & Adam Lind

Chelsea and Adam’s relationship was a rocky one. They share a daughter Aubree. They split in 2013, and Adam welcomed another daughter, Praislee, with his then-girlfriend, Taylor Halbur. Chelsea has since married Cole DeBoer and started a new life. They welcomed three children together. Chelsea once described her relationship with Adam as open and free of bad vibes.

Jenelle Evans & Andrew Lewis

Jenelle and Andrew split shortly after their son Jace was born in 2009. While Andrew stepped away from the spotlight, Jenelle has had several relationships since. She married Courtland Rogers, got engaged to Nathan Griffith, and married David Eason, with whom she has a daughter named Ensley.

Kailyn Lowry & Jo Rivera

Kailyn and Jo welcomed son Issac in 2010 but didn’t last as a couple. Kaily has since become a mother to six more kids through different relationships. While Jo has continued being a father to Issac.

Corey Simms and Leah Messer

Leah and Corey were married until 2011 and share twin daughters, Aliannah and Aleeah. Leah later got married to Jeremy Calvert, with who she has a daughter named Adalynn. Corey now has a daughter with his current wife.

Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin

Briana and Devoin were already separated when their daughter, Nova was born in 2011. Briana has since had another daughter, Stella, from another relationship.

Ashley Jones and Bar Smith

Ashley and Bar became parents to their daughter, Holly in 2017. They got married in 2022 but announced their separation the following year. Recently, Bar faced serious legal troubles, with reports of his arrest on kidnapping and harassment charges.

