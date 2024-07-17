Tell Me Lies Star Jackson White Remembers His Father Jack White With Emotional Tribute: 'This Guy Taught Me Everything'

Jackson White, the lead actor in Tell Me Lies, paid tribute to his late father, Jack White, through a heartfelt post on social media. In 1993, Jackson's mother Katey Sagal tied the knot with Jack White. Although he expressed his grief over his father's passing, he did not disclose the exact cause of death in the poignant caption.

Jackson White Pays Tribute to His Late Father Jack White

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jackson White shared on Instagram that his father, Jack White, had passed away. Jackson posted pictures and videos of his dad as a baby and playing drums on stage. These memories reminded him of how much his dad meant to him as he grew up. He wrote:

"This guy taught me everything. We had ups and downs, as a man has with their father. But in the end, it was just love. He was an open book, a fighter, genuinely the funniest person my sister and I knew, and single-handedly invented the loudest, most powerful backbeat of any drummer I’ve ever seen."

Jackson White mentioned that his father "is not in pain anymore" but did not disclose the cause of his ailment.

Apart from being a drummer, Jack White was also an actor and a technical advisor for hockey and ice skating in films like the Mighty Ducks trilogy and Jack Frost. Of all the drummers that Jackson White knew personally throughout his life, his father stood out because of his powerful backbeat.

Jackson concluded his tribute to his late father by saying:

"We get to remember him, 6 foot 4 with a denim shirt and a Starbucks muffin, driving us around, teaching us every important song ever written. I’m wearing his shoes every day. Not a metaphor—he had really cool shoes. Big Jack White. 1954-2024. I love you, dad, forever."

Katey Sagal reacts to son Jackson White's tribute to late Jack White

Though Jackson did not provide information on what caused his father's death, he did mention that Jack would never hurt again. For both Jackson and his mother, what’s more important is their love for the man who brought them into the world.

Jack White was born in 1954 and died in 2024. He married Katey Sagal in 1993. They were together for almost a decade, but after seven years of marriage, they broke up. Katey Sagal commented on her ex-husband’s passing at age 73 by expressing her gratitude for their children. She wrote under Jackson White's post:

"Beautiful Jackson and Beautiful Sarah, I will always be grateful to your dad for you! Thank you, Jack. Finally free."

After initially following in his father’s footsteps as a musician, Jackson White eventually pursued theatre arts like his mother. He starred in the drama Tell Me Lies as the lead character, Stephen DeMarco.

