'Tell Your Mum We Said...': Netflix Officially Announces Supacell Season 2 With New Poster And Cast Video

Netflix Tudum has announced that the record-breaking original series Supacell will return for a second season. The story revolves around five extraordinary South Londoners who possess superpowers and try to figure their way around them. The underdog show’s popularity spread like wildfire through word-of-mouth, which landed it second place on Netflix’s popularity chart after Shonda Rhimes’s Bridgerton. So, a second season was inevitable!

Netflix and Strong Black Lead’s Instagram shared an announcement video with the cast, including Tosin Cole, Josh Tedeku, Nadine Mills, Adelayo Adedayo, Calvin Demba, Michael Salami, and many others who appeared pumped about the new season. “Tell your mum we said Season 2! It’s official: Supacell will return,” the caption read.

In the first season, Michael (Cole) vows to his superhero allies, saying that “When I come back, they’re all gonna fucking pay,” referring to the shady organization that’s been stalking, manipulating, and, in some cases, killing supacell holders.

Show creator Rapman, who’s also a rapper and music producer by profession, spoke to Tudum about the renewal of Supacell for season 2. “I’ve always had it [mapped out] to Season 3. I know how Season 2 ends,” he said. “I’ve got stuff planned for this story. I’ve had this in my head for years, so I’m ready to go,” Rapman revealed.

He also spoke about one of the show’s lead characters, Michael, who was responsible for bringing the gang, including Sabrina, Tazer, Rodney, and Andre, together. Undoubtedly, Michael was the ideal hero from the beginning; even Rapman described him as a “warm and likable” character. However, the creator made no promises about personality in the future and teased that it might change after experiencing such a gut-wrenching loss at the end of season 1.

Talking about the show, Rapman called the first season his “Batman Begins,” which is simply a build-up for the main plot the fans will experience in season 2. “It’s a prequel of what they’ll be like. Season 2 is when you really see what they become,” he said.

He also teased that the writers have made the show unpredictable. “That future you saw at the end of the pilot in London, that exact future doesn’t exist anymore. They’ve changed everything. It’s going to be interesting when we get into the writers’ room,” Rapman added.