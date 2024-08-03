'That's A Wrap': Molly Kearney Announces Saturday Night Live Exit After 2 Seasons

Molly Kearney has officially exited Studio 8H. The comedian, 32, revealed on Instagram on Aug. 2 that they had completed their final stint on Saturday Night Live. Their heartfelt post included photos with cast members, crew, and guests like Ayo Edebiri.

"Y'all, that’s a wrap on my time on SNL! Reflecting on the amazing 2 seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true," Kearney wrote in the caption. "So incredibly grateful for this period in my life. So much love to all my big-hearted buddies behind the scenes who make the magic happen every week. So many bald caps, so little time. It was a true honor to work with such a talented group of writers and DON’T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON THE CAST."

Kearney gave a "special shout out to my day 1" castmates Marcello Hernández, Devon Walker, and Michael Longfellow, adding, "Head up and heart out! Harold forever!!!!!"

Kearney was the first non-binary cast member to join SNL, arriving after the departures of Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Melissa Villaseñor. Their departure follows Punkie Johnson’s announcement on Instagram on Aug. 1 that she, too, would be leaving the show.

“I just want to let you know after four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th,” Johnson said in a video message to her fans. “Alright, so last night, I had a Punkie and Friends show, and since it was some SNL cast and writers at the show, I opened up the floor for questions."

Johnson shared that "everything was going fine" until an audience member asked what she was most "looking forward to" in the upcoming 50th season.

"I don’t remember the exact question, all I heard was, ‘me and next season.’ I’m not going to lie to my friends, so I just said, ‘Oh, I ain’t coming back,'" she recounted. "Then I woke up this morning to text messages, phone calls, tags on the internet. I’m like, ‘What is going on!’ They’re like, ‘Well, you made some comments.’"

Johnson, an alum of A Black Lady Sketch Show, reassured fans there was "no bad blood" or "burned bridges" with her departure and that she was simply "having fun" at her comedy show.

"But yo, man, SNL was a dream I didn’t even know that I could achieve," Johnson continued. "Man, I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it. That’s still my people, I love them, I’mma be at the after-parties acting a plum fool, but, you know, my time there has come to an end.” Johnson captioned her post, "SNL I LOVE YOU… LOOKING FORWARD TO WHAT'S NEXT!!! #snl #49PUNKIE OUT!!!!."

