'That's So Deep And So Important': José Andrés Praises Jennifer Garner For Helping Out Victims Amid L.A. Wildfires

José Andrés, the chief of the World Central Kitchen organization, has been relentlessly working to support Los Angeles wildfire victims and frontline workers. Jennifer Garner volunteered her time for the organization to provide meals to the affected families and workers.

On January 10, the actress joined Andrés's team to help bring food from restaurants and food truck partners and distribute it. While hosting an event during the Cayman Cookout at The Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman, Andrés told People magazine that working with Garner was like collaborating with an old friend, even though they had never met before.

"It feels like she was my friend since childhood," he said. "I did not have to tell her what to do because she'll always find something to do on her own," he added. The restaurateur revealed that the Elektra actress gave hugs to people while distributing food.

He explained that people might neglect the gesture, but it has a "deep" impact on a person, especially on a disaster victim's mind. "I think that's almost like a psychology worry that I don't think anybody realizes, but that's so deep and so important," he added.

He further expressed gratitude for anyone who came to help him, even for an hour, calling them amazing people. The WCK founder emphasized that these people, especially celebrities, showed up to help in places where there were no cameras, which makes it special.

This statement could refer to the criticism Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received after pictures of them helping L.A. wildfire survivors went viral online. At the same event, Andrés praised the Duke and Duchess's efforts, emphasizing that they didn't do it for the cameras.

Advertisement

In an interview with NBC News, Garner admitted that she used her "celebrity privilege" to aid WCK's efforts. "It's just like you need to do something with your hands," she said. She then called Andrés to ask if she could help, and he was more than welcoming.