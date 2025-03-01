The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 28 Episode Recap: Hope Walks in on Daphne and Carter Kissing

The February 28 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful was explosive, to say the least! Let’s start off with the biggest shocker of all — Hope catching Daphne and Carter kissing. In case you are not caught up with the show, know that Daphne, Steffy, and Ridge plotted the downfall of Carter, and the plan included Daphne seducing him.

Looks like their plan unfurled perfectly! Daphne continued to stay by Carter while he was struggling with guilt about the takeover of Forrester Company. With Hope feeling betrayed by Carter for doubting his decision, he started to confide in Daphne.

In this episode, she persuades him to make a deal with Ridge and Steffy that he would give up the company only if they agree to keep Hope’s line. Daphne pointed out what a good man Carter is deep down, which helped him open up to her.

One thing led to another, and they shared a kiss. Just in time, Hope entered the office and caught the duo in the act. Will Carter lose his company and his girlfriend at the same time? What will happen when he learns Daphne’s been double-crossing him?

Elsewhere in the episode, another much-awaited moment occurred. Finn arrived at Bill’s mansion to chat with Luna. That’s right, he met her for the first time since discovering she was his biological daughter — pretty big! Luna is shocked to see Finn.

Advertisement

She started answering his questions frantically, then turned on her waterworks. She cried about feeling guilty over how she put his wife Steffy’s life in danger. She continued to sob to the point of having panic and anxiety. Although Finn didn’t tell her the truth, he couldn’t help but break down in tears himself.

Meanwhile, Setffy tells Taylor about Finn and Poppy’s secret teenage affair and that Luna — who almost killed her — was her stepdaughter. The revelation has rocked both Steffy and Taylor’s worlds. Stay tuned for more!