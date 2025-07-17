Lady Gaga Kickstarts The Mayhem Ball in Las Vegas: Compilation of Best Moments from the Night

Lady Gaga has hit the ball out of the park with her performance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The singer kickstarted The Mayhem Ball on July 16, where she offered the fans electric performances of her latest album’s best songs.

The actress-musician had announced the tour in March this year and expressed her excitement over her first tour in the Arena, since 2018.

In the announcement statement she released earlier this year, Gaga mentioned, “This is my first arena tour since 2018.” She further added, “There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

Best moments from Lady Gaga’s The Mayhem Ball

The opening rush before the show was insane. The fans expressed their love for Lady Gaga in the pre-show event by recording text-in testimonials. As the singer hit the stage, she started the performance with Bloody Mary, which she also crooned to at Coachella.

Throughout her whole act, Gaga went on to demonstrate her acting skills, which only enhanced her performance.

Out of the many tracks pulled out efficiently by the musician, the fan favorite was Poker Face. Gaga welcomed the crowd to the concert, as she said, “Welcome to Mayhem,” in a German accent. She further screamed, “Welcome to the opera house. This is my house.”

The singer soon began with her Poker Face performance, vibing with the audience on the Queen of Hearts-themed performance.

Other standout tracks performed by the actress at the Mayhem Ball included Perfect Celebrity, Disease, Killah, and Paparazzi. For Killah, the musician donned a gothic look as she let herself loose in front of a large skull placed on the stage. She also carried out horror spins before unleashing a hellish and prolonged scream.

For the final lap, Gaga, donning a black beanie and a Cramps t-shirt, crooned to How Bad Do You Want Me. For the last song, she simply existed as a human, sharing casual smiles with the fans, and ran around the stage.

Addressing the crowd, the actress-singer said, “Before I came on stage tonight, I couldn’t even believe you were here for me.”

Lady Gaga’s next stop for the tour is in San Francisco, where she will perform on July 22.

