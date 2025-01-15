The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Brooke Use Steffy’s Return to Reignite Her Romance with Ridge?

On The Bold and the Beautiful this Wednesday, January 15, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will have her sights set on reuniting with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Despite their recent tensions, Brooke still harbors deep feelings for Ridge. She believes that supporting Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) return to Forrester Creations could pave the way for them to reconcile.

Brooke, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are still weighing the decision to appoint Steffy as the president of the company.

Brooke is eager to back Steffy’s comeback, seeing it as a move that could benefit her personal agenda. If Steffy returns to a leadership role, Brooke hopes it will draw Ridge closer to her once again.

Steffy is optimistic about the outcome of the discussions surrounding her potential promotion. She feels confident that the decision will go in her favor and is ready to step into the role. Carter may soon call Steffy to finalize the arrangement, which would not only solidify her return but also give Brooke a renewed sense of hope.

Brooke sees Steffy’s return as a chance to restore harmony in the Forrester family, which could help her rekindle her romance with Ridge. While the business decision is important, it is clear that Brooke also has her personal reasons for pushing this agenda forward.

Meanwhile, Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) will stop by to visit his father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). During this visit, Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) will overhear their conversation. Luna’s interest in Will is growing, as she finds him both charming and attractive.

As Luna listens in, she may become more determined to get closer to Will. Although she hasn’t figured out how to approach him yet, Luna’s interest is clear. Her sneaky tendencies could lead to some close calls, especially if Will hears her or becomes suspicious of her presence.

Luna’s fascination with Will could drive her to develop a plan to win his heart. Whether she tries to meet him through casual interactions or uses her connection to Bill to her advantage, Luna is determined to make an impression.

However, Luna’s sneaky behavior might lead to complications. If Will starts to suspect his father is hiding something, it could create tension within the Spencer family. Still, Luna’s determination suggests she won’t give up easily.

