The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Drew Betray Jason and Put Him Behind Bars?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, February 26, reveal a whirlwind of betrayals and tough choices. Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) faces a dilemma that could seal Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) fate, while Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) makes a desperate plea to Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen). Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) finds herself backed into a corner as Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) forces her hand.

Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) will leave Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) speechless with a shocking proposal—suggesting they start a family together. Brook Lynn will struggle to process this unexpected offer and what it could mean for their future.

At the PCPD, Jason is counting on Drew to vouch for his alibi, but will Drew comply? Carly will push Willow to intervene, hoping to sway Drew’s decision. However, if Drew refuses to back Jason up, the consequences could be dire. Jason will also face intense questioning from Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy), who is determined to uncover the truth behind his setup. If Drew fails to support Jason, it may leave him in an impossible situation.

Meanwhile, Carly confides in Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) about her mission to find the real killer of Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober), unaware that the culprit is her own daughter, Josslyn. Overwhelmed by Brennan’s relentless pressure, Josslyn will struggle to reject his offer, especially when he reminds her of the consequences of refusal. Realizing she has little choice, Josslyn will ultimately agree to take on the dangerous mission he’s proposing.

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) continue to grow closer as their connection deepens over their shared artistic passions. Meanwhile, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) prepares for a battle with Drew, possibly over his handling of Jason’s case. On another front, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) is in for a surprise when Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) presents him with a powerful strategy to bring Drew down—one that could shake Port Charles to its core.

With betrayals, tough choices, and mounting pressure, Port Charles is heading toward a dramatic reckoning. Will Drew turn his back on Jason and let him take the fall? Can Carly uncover the truth before it’s too late? And has Josslyn just agreed to something she’ll regret forever? Stay tuned as the drama unfolds on General Hospital.