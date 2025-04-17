The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Cut Ties with Luna to Save His Marriage?

On Thursday, April 17, The Bold and the Beautiful teases a dramatic showdown as John “Finn” Finnegan faces pressure from all sides. With his adoptive mother Li pushing him to abandon any connection to Luna Nozawa, and his marriage to Steffy hanging in the balance, Finn is caught between family, duty, and emotion.

Li Finnegan doesn’t mince words — she wants Finn to stay far away from Luna. Although the recent paternity confirmation may explain Finn’s feelings of responsibility, Li doesn’t think that justifies forming any kind of relationship with her.

To Li, Luna’s past is unforgivable. Despite receiving a pardon, Li believes Luna’s criminal history proves she’s dangerous — not only to society but to Finn’s stability and his marriage. She holds Poppy Nozawa partly responsible but ultimately warns Finn: if he continues to entertain a bond with Luna, he risks everything, including Steffy and their family life.

While Finn contemplates his next move, Steffy and Liam Spencer grow closer by his hospital bedside. As they reflect on their daughter Kelly and their shared role as parents, the emotional stakes continue to rise.

But it’s not all warm moments and reminiscing — Dr. Bridget Forrester and Dr. Grace Buckingham analyze new test results and grow increasingly concerned about Liam’s health. The upcoming prognosis appears grim, with whispers of an inoperable brain tumor threatening to reshape Liam’s storyline.

The tension mounts as Liam’s medical condition becomes clearer, possibly altering the dynamic between him, Steffy, and Finn. Meanwhile, Finn must make a decision that could either protect or destroy the life he’s built.

As Luna’s shadow lingers and Liam’s future grows uncertain, Thursday’s B&B sets the stage for emotional fallout and relationship reckoning. With Li demanding a clean break and Steffy pulled in two directions, will Finn do what’s necessary to keep his family together — or will past ties tear everything apart?