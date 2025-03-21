The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Hope Make a Move on Finn to Get Back at Steffy?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) may regret pushing Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) out of Forrester Creations. With Hope single and seeking revenge, could she set her sights on John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) to get back at Steffy?

Although Finn previously rejected Hope’s flirtation and shut down her impulsive kiss, circumstances have changed. Hope is now facing heartbreak as her romance with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) crumbles, making her more vulnerable and open to new possibilities.

Meanwhile, Finn’s marriage is under strain, particularly with Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity drama threatening to drive a wedge between him and Steffy. If Finn insists on forming a bond with Luna despite Steffy’s disapproval, their relationship could fracture even further.

With Steffy choosing to eliminate Hope’s fashion line despite Carter’s deal with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric Forrester (John McCook), Hope may feel more justified than ever in seeking revenge. If Steffy’s actions push her away professionally, Hope might retaliate on a personal level—by making a play for Finn.

As Steffy potentially takes a leave of absence—mirroring Jacqueline MacInnes Wood’s real-life maternity leave—Hope could use the opportunity to get closer to Finn. If Finn finds himself struggling with marital turmoil, Hope might position herself as a comforting presence, using his emotional vulnerability to her advantage.

With Steffy distracted by her own battles, Hope might seize the moment to create new tension between her and Finn. Could this be the start of a controversial new romance—or just a calculated move to make Steffy pay? Either way, B&B fans can expect drama, betrayal, and unexpected twists in the episodes ahead. Stay tuned.