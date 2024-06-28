The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Poppy's Past with Tom Jeopardize Her Future?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 28, reveal that Poppy Nozawa’s past as a groupie resurfaces, causing tension as she faces the reality of her previous connections. Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester questions Thomas's engagement, leading to potential family drama.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park) is feeling the pressure to attend Tom Starr’s (Clint Howard) live show at Il Giardino. Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) is eager to go after seeing a flyer and hopes to convince Poppy and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to join her. Despite Poppy’s reluctance and attempts to dissuade Luna, she may have to give in if Luna persists.

Poppy’s attendance at the show might help her dodge further inquiries about her concealed secrets regarding Luna’s paternity. Tom Starr, reminiscing about his past performances and the festivals he attended, has stirred curiosity about his groupie days, leading to speculation that Poppy might have been among them.

As The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers spoilers suggest, Poppy will confront the harsh reality of her past, potentially involving a confrontation with Tom at the show. There’s speculation that Poppy might have been with Tom the same night as Bill, raising questions about Luna's true paternity. Tom might suspect he’s Luna’s father, and if Poppy manipulated the recent DNA results, this theory could hold weight. However, Jack Finnegan (Ted King) remains a contender for Luna's biological father, leaving room for further revelations.

In another storyline, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) questions his son Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) about his recent engagement to Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). Thomas is resolute about his decision, believing it’s the right move, but Ridge remains skeptical. Despite his doubts, Ridge may ultimately accept that Thomas must make his own romantic choices. However, predictions hint that Thomas and Paris's future might be fraught with challenges, suggesting more drama on the horizon.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Poppy’s groupie past and its implications will come to the forefront, creating tension and uncertainty. Additionally, Ridge's concerns about Thomas’s engagement add another layer of intrigue. Stay tuned as these storylines unfold, revealing how Poppy's past and Thomas's future will impact their lives.

