The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy Block Carter's Risky Moves?

On Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) opens up to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) about her growing concerns regarding Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and his recent decisions at Forrester Creations. While the conflict seems tied to business, Steffy believes Carter’s erratic behavior is creating bigger problems for the company, and she’s not the only one worried.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Steffy has already hinted to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) about her issues with Carter, but it’s clear the tension runs deeper than just his support of Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) line. Steffy is increasingly frustrated with Carter’s revived jewelry line pitch and his latest risky moves. As she updates Ridge, Steffy voices her doubts about Carter’s judgment and questions whether he still fits as COO of Forrester Creations.

Meanwhile, Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) heads to the Forrester mansion with her own concerns. Ivy informs Eric Forrester (John McCook) about Steffy’s refusal to consider her and Electra Forrester’s (Laneya Grace) jewelry designs. Ivy argues that Steffy is letting personal grudges hold the company back from a profitable opportunity, and she hopes Eric will intervene.

As Ivy lays out the situation, she might ask Eric to override Steffy’s decision, hoping to give the jewelry line a shot at success. Given Eric’s fondness for Ivy, it’s possible he’ll be tempted to step in and challenge Steffy’s authority.

All the while, Carter prepares for yet another big pitch for his vision of Forrester’s luxury brand, a move that Steffy is sure to clash with. The tension between Steffy and Carter is only intensifying, and their next showdown promises to heat up.

As Steffy Forrester questions Carter Walton’s role and Ivy seeks Eric’s support, the stakes at Forrester Creations continue to rise. Will Steffy’s concerns be enough to halt Carter’s ambitious plans, or will Ivy and Carter find a way to push forward? With more conflict brewing, fans can expect fireworks as the week unfolds on The Bold and the Beautiful.

