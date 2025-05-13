The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy Push Luna Out for Good?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 13, promise emotional confrontations and unexpected revelations. Steffy Forrester takes a hard stance against Luna Nozawa’s presence in Finn’s life, while Hope Logan stuns Liam Spencer with a surprising proposal about their future. Here’s a look at the brewing drama in Los Angeles.

At the cliff house, Steffy Forrester walks in to find Luna Nozawa in her home and immediately lashes out. Furious and protective, Steffy interrogates Luna about her visit, which Luna insists was driven by a genuine desire to connect with her father, John “Finn” Finnegan. But Steffy isn’t buying it—she firmly believes that Finn and Luna are not true family and has already forbidden any sort of relationship between them.

Luna pushes back, pointing out that blood ties can't be denied and arguing that Finn should have the right to choose whether or not to have a relationship with her. Just when it seems Finn might speak up for Luna, he sides with Steffy—at least for now. Still, his hesitation gives Steffy pause. Once Luna is thrown out, Steffy warns Finn again, clearly shaken that he didn’t immediately stand his ground.

Worried that Luna is starting to get under Finn’s skin, Steffy reminds him that their family’s peace and safety are on the line. She urges him to remember what’s at stake and keep Luna out for good.

Elsewhere, at Brooke Logan’s house, Hope Logan and Liam Spencer share a quiet moment that takes an unexpected turn. After reminiscing about their past, Hope suddenly suggests she’s ready to start fresh—surprising Liam with her openness to a new beginning together. Liam is stunned, especially as he remains unaware that Steffy may have leaked news of his supposed brain tumor, potentially pushing Hope toward this decision.

Later this week, Carter Walton overhears a heartfelt speech from Hope about her future with Liam. It’s a moment that may lead to heartbreak for Carter, who’s clearly not prepared for the shift in Hope’s heart.

Tuesday’s Bold and the Beautiful episode is packed with tension and emotional stakes. Will Steffy’s tough love push Luna out for good—or only deepen Finn’s internal conflict? And can Hope and Liam really rewrite their love story, or is heartbreak inevitable? Don’t miss what’s next as loyalties are tested and futures hang in the balance.