The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Liam Tell Bill He's Dying?

On Monday, May 12, The Bold and the Beautiful delivers a powerful episode as Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) meet for what begins as a hopeful reconciliation. But underneath the surface of this father-son moment lies a devastating truth that Liam may no longer be able to hide.

Liam has asked Bill to meet him at Il Giardino, and Bill’s warm reply suggests he's open to patching things up after their last heated confrontation. The tension between them had left their relationship strained, but now, with tempers cooled, both men seem ready to bridge the gap.

Still, Bill being Bill, may expect an apology or even hope that Liam is coming back to Spencer Publications. But Liam surprises him. Instead of groveling, Liam shares that his decision to walk away still stands—he’s been reevaluating his life and what truly matters. As the emotions rise, Liam begins to falter, clearly struggling with something bigger.

Though he’s kept his condition hidden from most, Liam may finally break down and open up to Bill about the shocking diagnosis he’s been carrying alone: an inoperable brain tumor. He might recount the terrifying collapse, the emergency surgery, and the bleak prognosis he’s been given. This revelation could shatter Bill, who has already started reflecting on the past and their fractured bond.

Bill, known for his determination and resources, may immediately promise to fight alongside his son. Whether it’s seeking the best specialists or uncovering an experimental treatment, Bill could vow to do whatever it takes to save Liam—even if the odds seem impossible.

Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is wrapping up a tough exchange with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and may soon return home. But will she find Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) still lingering at the cliff house? With tensions already high, Luna’s presence might stir up more drama in Steffy and Finn’s relationship.

As Liam prepares to face the hardest battle of his life, he leans on the one person who might just move mountains for him—his father. Will Bill be able to help, or is this a goodbye neither of them is ready for? Tune in Monday for an emotional episode full of truth, tears, and the hope that love might still conquer all.