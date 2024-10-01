The Daily Show Host Jon Stewart Compares Donald Trump Talking About Workers To Watching THIS Holiday Classic In Reverse

On Monday's episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart took a comic yet pointed approach to addressing former President Donald Trump's views on workers.

Stewart, famed for his witty and insightful commentary, compared Trump's comments to the classic Charles Dickens story A Christmas Carol, with a twist. The comedian used the episode to criticize Trump's promises to workers while also poking fun at the former president's previous comments on the matter.

During a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Trump made a comment that caught Stewart's attention. The former president stated that he disliked giving overtime pay to employees.

Jon Stewart responded to this comment by linking it with Dickens' classic tale A Christmas Carol, about Ebenezer Scrooge, a wealthy man who learns compassion after seeing the struggles of the poor.

“I gotta say, every time Trump talks about workers, it’s like watching A Christmas Carol in reverse,” Stewart said. He went on to say how odd it is that Trump is considered the candidate for working Americans yet making statements that appear dismissive of their struggles.

Stewart's comparison of Trump to Scrooge adds an interesting layer of criticism. In Dickens' story, Scrooge begins as a cold and greedy man but changes after witnessing how the less fortunate live. Stewart's point was that Trump's words about workers often say the opposite, further distancing him from the everyday American.

“Donald Trump is the champion of hard-working men and women. He’s behind every kind of worker, from auto to sex,” Stewart joked. His sarcastic tone underscored the contrast between Trump's image as a working-class hero and his actual policy.

Stewart did not stop at Trump's comments on workers. He talked about the former president's views on free speech. Stewart pointed out the contradiction in Trump being hailed as a defender of free speech while still seeking to punish anyone who speaks out against him.

This criticism came after Rolling Stone published a report earlier this month revealing Trump's desire to 'penalize' late-night TV hosts who make jokes about him.

The report said that if Trump is elected for a second term, he will target late-night comedians for their satire. Stewart, who has been prominent on late-night television for years, used the opportunity to jokingly ask whether his present platform is punishment enough. “Isn’t being on basic cable at 11 p.m. punishment enough?” Stewart quipped.

